Floods force 200 into evacuation

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Christmas took an unexpected turn for 200 people after flood waters swept into their homes and forced them to seek shelter at Andrews Primary School in Nadi.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days resulted in the Nadi River breaking it banks, and the sudden deluge left many with little time to prepare.

They scrambled to the evacuation center with only blankets and a few personal belongings in hand.

Among the evacuees is Litia Taylor, who spoke about the chaos and resilience of the community members.

“I wasn’t prepared for this, and we were only prepared for Christmas, and we were sitting down with like families and we were having our lunch for Christmas, when water started coming in the house.”

Taylor says the flood disrupted her Christmas plans and damaged her home, but being surrounded by others at the evacuation center has made this Christmas unforgettable.

She shared concerns about her children and the damage to her household equipment but expressed gratitude for the support provided at the center.

“We are happy to have Christmas together, so it’s like a reunion for this flood like most of us never met. And we meet on this Christmas, even though they are far from our houses. And we all meet up here at the evacuation center. So it’s the best Christmas for me.”

The school’s Vice President Veveni Masinaka says the center is housing not just locals but also visitors from outer islands who had come to celebrate Christmas with their families.

“We were just going to use one block – Block C, this one here, If we can cater to the people in here, so we opened the school. Then we had more people coming in, so we had to use the other block, B, on top there.”

The Nadi Muslim League stepped in to provide meals for evacuees last night and this morning.

However, with food supplies uncertain in the coming days, the school’s Vice President is calling for food donations to sustain those in need.

Masinaka also acknowledged the evacuees for their cooperation and thanked the police for their presence and support during this challenging time.

This Christmas, while marked by hardship, has showcased the community’s ability to come together in the face of adversity.