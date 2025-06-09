Flash flood risk across Fiji

Heavy rain and flash flooding are expected across the country from later today.

The Nadi Weather Office says a band of low pressure is moving in from the west and will bring thunderstorms, local downpours, and poor visibility.

It states east to northeast winds will push the system across the country, with the worst effects likely in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Article continues after advertisement

Drivers and mariners are urged to be careful as roads may be covered in water and travel could be disrupted.

The rain is expected to ease from the West by tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.