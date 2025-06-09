Fisheries team gears up for grass carp breeding at Naduruloulou

Fisheries officers at Naduruloulou Research Station, Naitasiri have finalised preparations for grass carp breeding, advancing ongoing aquaculture research and capacity-building initiatives.

The team meticulously cleaned hatchery facilities, reservoirs, and spawning tanks to create a hygienic environment conducive to successful breeding.

Officers also prepared essential breeding materials, including the precise mixing and administration of hormones to stimulate spawning.

The exercise doubled as practical training for interns, enhancing their skills in fish breeding techniques and promoting sustainable aquaculture practices for the future.

