First Lady calls for more advocacy on cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in Fiji, with an incidence rate of 27.6 per 100,000 women.

This was highlighted by First Lady Filomena Katonivere while participating in the Spousal Program in London.

The First Lady says that there is still a need to raise awareness about cervical cancer and advocate for greater access to screening, early detection, and treatment.

She says it is a devastating disease that affects not only women but their families, communities, and the nation as a whole.

The First Lady also states that it is concerning that many women in Fiji are losing their lives to a disease that is preventable and treatable.

She says there is still a long way to go and has highlighted that the most effective way to prevent cervical cancer is through vaccination.