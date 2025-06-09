News

Fire causes $8 million in damage

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 30, 2025 11:46 am

[File Photo]

Firefighters faced major challenges battling the Gokal Group warehouse fire in Suva, largely due to low water pressure and locked warehouse doors, the National Fire Authority (NFA) said.

The fire broke out early last Saturday, and crews arrived within minutes.

However, locked roller shutters delayed access. Firefighters used tools to create an opening and a forklift inside helped raise the shutter for entry, according to the NFA.

The crew fought the fire using water from nearby hydrants, but low pressure made controlling the blaze difficult, the NFA explained.

Firefighters from multiple stations, along with off-duty personnel, responded to the incident.

Smoke and flames also spread to the nearby Fiji Elections Office (FEO), but firefighters contained the fire before it could cause further damage.

The FEO building has since been closed for assessment, the NFA added.

A female firefighter was injured during the operation but has since recovered and returned to duty, the NFA confirmed.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane said low water pressure was the biggest hindrance during the firefighting efforts.

He further explained that every fire hydrant should deliver at least 1000 litres per minute to be effective.

Current water mains feeding the city’s hydrants are inadequate, the NFA noted.

The NFA also raised concern over the absence of fire alarm systems in the Gokal Group warehouse and nearby buildings, which delayed early detection.

These alarm units, when properly installed and maintained, send immediate alerts to the NFA Command Centre, enabling faster responses.

Despite these challenges, fire crews worked for nine hours to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings, the NFA said.

The concrete warehouse suffered total structural damage, with losses estimated at $8 million, the NFA reported.
Investigations into the fire’s cause are ongoing.

