Fiji’s eco-friendly reputation not to be taken lightly

[Source: Far and Away adventures]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says industry carries a profound responsibility towards environmental sustainability.

While opening the Fiji Tourism Recycling Forum at the Tanoa International Hotel, Gavoka states Fiji’s eco-friendly reputation is not just a title they carry lightly but a commitment that we must continually strive to uphold.

Gavoka says the forum also represents a crucial opportunity for them to come together, share ideas, and address their shared challenges.

Article continues after advertisement



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka

Gavoka emphasizes that Fiji’s reputation as an eco-friendly destination is not merely a superficial label but a serious commitment that requires ongoing effort and dedication.

“However, our efforts cannot stop at discussion. I urge all resort and hotel operators to take an active role in these efforts. Engage fully in today’s discussions and commit to taking tangible steps towards improving your recycling and waste management practices.”

Gavoka acknowledges the urgency of these matters, revealing that the government is fully dedicated to supporting initiatives that enhance waste management practices.

The Minister adds that every step they take towards effective waste management and recycling strengthens their standing on the global stage as a leader in sustainable tourism.

The event brings together industry experts, government officials, and other stakeholders, reflecting a collective commitment to fostering a more sustainable future for Fiji’s tourism industry.

Through collective efforts and strategic initiatives, the Forum aims to address environmental challenges and promote effective recycling practices, ultimately strengthening Fiji’s global standing as a champion of eco-friendly tourism.