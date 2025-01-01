Fijians welcome 2025 with joy

Fijians were out and about in parks, nightclubs, and restaurants across Suva yesterday, celebrating the New Year while reflecting on the challenges of 2024.

Many also shared their hopes and ambitions for 2025 as they stepped into the New Year.

19-year-old student Riya Lal expressed her excitement for the upcoming academic year.

“I got a good mark in Year 13. This year, I want to keep eating junk food, focus on my studies, and do well in MBBS.”

Sakoca resident Rishikesh Lal, a recent graduate with a Bachelor of Nursing, spoke of his plans to become independent and start traveling.

“I just want to earn a bit of money, travel to new places, help people in need, and enjoy life.”

42-year-old Luke Bebeyaliyali reflected on the hardships of the past year.

“2024 was a very challenging year for me. I’ve gone through many difficulties, both physically and spiritually.”

Yesterday, there was a visible police presence in the city, with officers ensuring public safety as large crowds gathered to mark the start of the new year.