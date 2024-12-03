Fijians urged to champion inclusivity

The Ministry of Women and Children has called on all Fijians to embrace inclusivity in their roles, emphasizing the importance of policies, advocacy, service provision, and community engagement in supporting persons with disabilities.

Speaking at the Day of Persons with Disabilities celebration, Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran urged collaborative efforts to amplify the leadership of persons with disabilities and build a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future.

She says the media also plays a critical role in raising awareness to ensure issues of persons with disabilities are highlighted.

“Media can do so much to ensure persons with disabilities are visible, their needs are visible, and their challenges are visible. Sometimes, showcasing people’s lives, their difficulties, and successes opens minds, helping others learn how to interact and engage better.”

The Assistant Minister praised the courage and perseverance of persons with disabilities, acknowledging their essential contributions to Fijian communities.

“Your courage inspires us all. Your contributions enrich our communities, and your leadership is vital in shaping the inclusive Fiji we aspire to achieve. Vinaka vakalevu for your commitment. Let us move forward together to uphold the rights and dignity of every individual.”

The celebration also highlights the collective responsibility to create a society that respects and values the unique abilities of all its members.

The event includes persons with disabilities from the various divisions, donor partners and government ministries.