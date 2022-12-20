We understand the significance of our decision: Gavoka

Viliame Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party stresses that they fully understand and appreciate the challenges that is with them to decide how the country will be governed over the next four years.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says they also understand the significance of the decision they will make to Fijians in this crucial time.

Gavoka says they will ensure that it will be done for the best interest of the Fijian people.

“Offers were made to us and we hound it with proposals in writing from last evening to this morning including that from NFP. The deliberation today by the members of the Management Board have gone through all the offers from the three parties in detail.”

Gavoka says offers from the three parties, FijiFirst, People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party have been well-received, indicating the gravity of the challenge they face in trying to finalize a decision.

The party will decide by 2pm tomorrow to either form a coalition with FijiFirst or the People’s Alliance and the NFP or not to form a coalition at all.