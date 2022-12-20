Remember cries of your people pleads Fiji Council of Churches and the Pacific Conference of Churches

Remember the cries of your people and the cry of Mother Earth, as you work to form a coalition government.

This is the plea of the Fiji Council of Churches and the Pacific Conference of Churches to the FijiFirst, The People’s Alliance and the Social Democratic Liberal Party amid the ongoing coalition negotiations.

In a statement, the two organizations say their members have been praying for the three political parties.

It says it recognizes that some parties are carrying hurt, brokenness and animosity and calls on the politicians to embrace it in order to experience peace of mind and inner freedom that is a gift of God.

The two organizations also acknowledged members of the three parties for their passion, commitment and sacrifices made, which is a great act of love for our nation.

The statement says with God’s gift of peace, they can bring much-needed healing and reconciliation within their parties, with other parties and throughout the nation.