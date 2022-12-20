MP’s acknowledge the voters

People’s Alliance MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau says they are hoping for the best and the next few hours are critical.

While attending the induction programme for elected Members of Parliament Ro Filipe says they are ready to work with Social Democratic Liberal Party.

The former SODELPA member says they want to conclude things as soon as possible.

“That’s their right to determine how they move forward and for us, it’s with our Party Leader and the Executives in terms of negotiating. I hope it concludes soon hopefully by the end of today.”

Ro Filipe has acknowledged his supporters.

Another PA MP Charan Jeath Singh says receiving the third highest votes within the party shows the level of confidence voters have in him.

“This is not a surprise for me to be in parliament, I have been there before. I must thank my voters as I have the third highest in the party and those are the confidence people have in me.”

Meanwhile, a new Member of Parliament, Ketan Lal, who contested the election under the FijiFirst banner believes young leaders can bring more ideas and decision-making strategies to the table.

The 28-year-old says he is going to work with his leader to address certain issues because he has faith in the party’s leadership.

Lal has thanked FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

Lal received a total of 617 votes, the majority of which were from the Northern Division.