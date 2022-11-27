Correction

[File Photo]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today is correcting an article that was published on Friday, November 25th, titled, ‘No electronic voting or counting’.

In the article, we had mentioned that voting and counting is done in a result-management system, which is a locally developed and maintained software.

This is not the case and the Fiji Elections Office does the following.

Article continues after advertisement

Voting and counting is done manually and the result from every single polling station is transferred to the result centre with the signed protocol of results which is witnessed by political party agents or observers or any other person that is available at that time it is being done.

These signed protocols of results are then entered into the result management system using a double-blind data entry system to ensure that there are no errors and from the result management system, the results are then published on the results app.

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused due to this.