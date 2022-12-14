Around 1, 500 extra officers deployed: Police Chief

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is now well-positioned for polling day.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says approximately 1, 500 extra police officers are deployed today specifically to assist the Fijian Elections Office.

Qiliho says they have successfully finished with pre-polling and withdrawn that manpower to other areas.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds their mission is simple and that is to provide a conducive environment for the successful conduct of the election.

“You would have noticed in the last 24 hours there has been an increase in police presence, not only specifically for elections, we’ve got school holidays that have kicked in and also as we build up to the festive season.”

The Police Chief is reminding voters to secure their homes properly before leaving for polling venues and to also be mindful of where they park their vehicles.

He adds the Force has invested in technology to assist the FEO in their operations.

“Where we know where our vehicles are specifically located at any particular time.”

The Force has also set-up a command center particularly for this operation and installed CCTV at venues which are used for election purposes.