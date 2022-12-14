VOTING ENDS IN:
Around 1, 500 extra officers deployed: Police Chief

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected]

December 14, 2022 11:25 am

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is now well-positioned for polling day.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says approximately 1, 500 extra police officers are deployed today specifically to assist the Fijian Elections Office.

Qiliho says they have successfully finished with pre-polling and withdrawn that manpower to other areas.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds their mission is simple and that is to provide a conducive environment for the successful conduct of the election.

“You would have noticed in the last 24 hours there has been an increase in police presence, not only specifically for elections, we’ve got school holidays that have kicked in and also as we build up to the festive season.”

The Police Chief is reminding voters to secure their homes properly before leaving for polling venues and to also be mindful of where they park their vehicles.

He adds the Force has invested in technology to assist the FEO in their operations.

“Where we know where our vehicles are specifically located at any particular time.”

The Force has also set-up a command center particularly for this operation and installed CCTV at venues which are used for election purposes.

108-year-old Bi votes

Seruiratu impressed with FEO services

Grief fails to stop Ba family from voting

All Polling Stations operational: SoE

MOG members present at key areas

Naulumatua pleased with voting process

Rabuka votes in Namadi

Immobility challenge fails to dampen voter's spirit

Ali happy to vote

Early numbers excite Saneem

President votes in Suva

Elderly patriotic friends vote in Lautoka

Slow start to Labasa polling

An elderly citizen joins voting line

581 Fijians to vote in Rewa District School

Free public transport for voters now operating

Eager voters along the Coral Coast

Cooperate with presiding officers: Saneem

Voters in Navua turn out to vote

It’s Election Day in Fiji

SoE to seek assistance from the courts if needed

Double-blind data entry to ensure no discrepancies: SoE

Polling agents given advanced warning

MOG hopes for good voter turnout

Use holiday to vote: Batiweti

Church raises awareness on election

Fijians urged to cast their votes

Arson ruled in school fire

Exercise your right tomorrow: Saneem

Coaching next for Fiji Kulas rep

FEO reminds employers of tomorrow

Flood warning remains

Sowakula sign for Clermont

PCC and USP advocate on cleaner Pacific this Christmas

Investigation on fake emails continue

SPCA notes an increase in number of stray animals

Four overseas players for Fiji U-17

Fine weather on Election Day: Atalifo

Man arrested for allegedly inciting racial and religious violence

Employers reminded to allow staff time off for voting

Unidentified man admitted in hospital, police call for assistance

More conversation on addressing violence needed: Catanasiga

Flood warning in force

No irregularities in electoral steps: MOG

Flooding leads to road closure

Bystanders apprehend robbery suspect

Fijiana 7s drops to sixth

FEO monitors weather

Fiji set for FINA World Champs

90 observers for Election Day

NFA urges Fijians to be cautious

Police to review operations post-election

Cultural barriers and discrimination limit women’s leadership

Major developments in mining and quarrying

Card capture leaves customers frustrated

Village establishes new cooperative

BSP launches cash deposit ATM

FEO announces change of venues

Fiji 7s remains fifth, pooled with Samoa in Hamilton

Four complaints regarding Blackout non-compliance

97 observers ready to observe

FCOSS calls for disaster preparedness

Best three qualify for club championship

Large amount of Fijian artefacts in overseas museums

MOE confirms exam venue for Vatuwaqa Primary

Free public transportation on Election Day

Maisamoa is impact player in Cape Town

Parents urged to be aware of children’s whereabouts: Police

Election Day plan outlined

Employers urged to give ample time for staff to vote

Businesses show great resilience: Batiweti

Household survey will be used to register households

Christmas campaign to boost adoption of shelter animals

Co-leads of MOG accredited by FEO

FEO to give update on Vatuwaqa Primary School today

Communicate and monitor children: Police

Major fire at Vatuwaqa Primary School

SoE gives time frame for results

More submissions are needed on taxi fare review

Domestic violence and child abuse worries Church

Samoa wins Cape Town title

Maisamoa helps with fifth-place win

Fiji Swimming to work closely with FINA

Training programs for single mothers

Tabua Business Hub opens in Suva

More than $40m paid by ACCF

Fiji assumes presidency of International Seabed Authority

The role of Pacific youths in marine sustainability

Fijiana to play in 7th place play-off

Rabuka not a stable leader: Bainimarama

PA Leader accused of being inconsistent

Desperation becomes obvious: Sayed-Khaiyum

2013 Constitution maintains parliamentary sovereignty: Gavoka

FEO to closely monitor restrictions

Fijians ready to vote

Concerns raised regarding NFP supporter

Duru launches last minute attack, SODELPA is a snake says Tabuya

PA and NFP ready for Election

