Fiji Tourism Convention dates announced

Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka has announced that the Fiji Tourism Convention will be held on November 2nd.

While making the announcement at the Fijian Tourism Expo, Gavoka says the Convention will be a crucial gathering of the tourism industry in Fiji.

He says this will bring together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss and deliberate the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the sector.

Gavoka says the Convention will provide an excellent platform for them to collaborate and share ideas on how they can continue to develop and sustainably grow our tourism industry.

The Convention is anticipated to generate productive discussions and innovative solutions for the advancement of Fiji’s tourism industry, while also highlighting the country as a leading tourist destination.