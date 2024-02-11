Fiji takes bold steps after COP28

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The COP28 Government delegation led by the Prime Minster Sitiveni Rabuka has updated the cabinet on the outcomes of outcomes of the 28th Conference of Parties.

COP28 has brought a wave of new international pledges covering various sectors and issues such as fossil fuels, renewable energy, food systems, deforestation, nature, methane, heavy industry, health, and global cooling.

While there was frustration at the lack of ambition in the negotiations at COP28, it remains critical for Fiji and the Pacific neighbors to maintain the bold aspirations.

COP 28 outcomes suggested that Fiji must cut emissions to show global leadership in reducing emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.

Additionally, more can be done at the next COP to build upon partnerships, projects and private-sector engagement while capitalizing on Fiji’s role in the Pacific.

A climate change program for 2024, including COP negotiations and reporting processes, is needed to meet Fiji’s priorities and update stakeholders on commitments and actions.

The World Climate Action Summit hosted the most significant Conference of Parties event with 154 Heads of State and Government, 85,000 delegates in the Blue Zone, and thousands in the Green Zone.