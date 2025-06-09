Fiji pushes for stronger disaster-resilient infrastructure

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport/Facebook]

Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Public Works, Paula Baleilevuka, is calling for stronger collaboration and innovative funding to boost the country’s disaster-resilient infrastructure.

Speaking at the National Workshop on Fiscal Risks from Disasters, Baleilevuka highlighted the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States programme as vital in helping Fiji withstand natural hazards.

The IRIS initiative, supported by nearly $50 million from global partners, aims to develop a Multi-Hazard Early Warning System, combining tsunami, storm, and flood alerts to improve response and preparedness.

The project is a collaboration between Fiji Meteorological Service, Live & Learn Fiji, and the National Disaster Management Office.



