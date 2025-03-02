Fiji pushes for science-backed marine conservation

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Pacific leaders gathered in Honiara to address the escalating threats to the region’s fisheries.

Overfishing, climate change, illegal fishing and pollution continue to harm ocean health and undermine livelihoods across the Pacific.

The summit brought together around 400 delegates from the Pacific, development partners, and international organizations.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The theme, IUMI TOGEDA, centered on SDG 14.4, achieving sustainable fisheries, a critical goal for countries dependent on marine resources.

In her opening remarks, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele spoke about the urgency of tackling these threats. He called for stronger action to safeguard the region’s fish stocks and protect ocean ecosystems.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu led Fiji’s delegation, outlining the country’s commitment to sustainable fisheries management.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

She outlined Fiji’s strategy of basing development decisions on scientific data to ensure the long-term health of marine resources.

This approach, she explained is essential for preserving the fisheries that support local communities.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Bilateral talks during the summit were productive, with Bainivalu meeting representatives from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), the European Union (EU), and South Korea’s Ministry of Marine Resources. A significant outcome was the signing of an MOU with Papua New Guinea to host the Pacific Tuna Forum in October 2025, aiming to enhance tuna management in the region.

The summit concluded with a renewed commitment from Pacific leaders to strengthen regional and global efforts to achieve SDG 14.4.

The focus is on building partnerships and improving cooperation for sustainable fisheries management.

