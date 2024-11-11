Fiji Met issues severe thunderstorm, heavy rainfall warning

Keep clear of flooded creeks and drains and keep children and pets indoors.

This is the advisory issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service in a special weather bulletin for heavy rainfall this afternoon.

The FMS says a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Heavy Rainfall is now in force for eastern parts of Viti Levu which includes – Nuku to Deuba, Suva, Buretu, Korovou, Dawasamu, Nakarotubu, Nalawa, Navatusila, Naikoro and the rest of the interiors parts of Viti Levu.

Article continues after advertisement



Keep away from flooded waterways and roads and keep children and pets indoors, warns the Fiji Met Service

People are advised not to walk, ride bikes or drive through flood water, to unplug computers and appliances, to stay indoors away from windows, to stay vigilant and monitor conditions.

People in Navua, Suva and Nausori can expect occasional showers, isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls, and localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas.

For residents of Sigatoka and the Coral Coast, Labasa and Savusavu, expect occasional showers, isolated thunderstorms and heavy falls. Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas.