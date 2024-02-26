Fiji is friendly with US and China: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stresses the nation’s stance of non-alignment amidst the escalating rivalry between global superpowers, the United States and China.

During his address at the International Monetary Fund Pacific Islands High-Level Conference in Nadi, Rabuka articulates Fiji’s acute awareness of its strategic importance in international geopolitics.

“We have no desire to get caught up in, and torn by, that rivalry. We are friendly with both nations and want to keep it that way.”

Rabuka also thanks the IMF for its unwavering support in the Pacific region.

He highlights the pivotal role played by the IMF in assisting nations facing severe financial challenges, enabling them to regain stability and progress on their developmental trajectories.

“There is the necessity for more investment and jobs; improved wages; higher productivity and competitiveness; reducing poverty; and creating better infrastructure and services. We are vulnerable to external shocks and commodity price hikes.”

Acknowledging his controversial past as a coup-maker, Rabuka addressed questions regarding his transformation into a proponent of peace and stability.

He embraced his role as a symbol of reconciliation and emphasized his dedication to fostering peaceful coexistence and prosperity for the people of Fiji and the broader Pacific region.