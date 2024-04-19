Fiji government gets behind Drua matches

There will be no lack of support for the Fiji Drua teams in their matches this afternoon.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced in Parliament today that all non-essential civil servants can knock-off half day to watch the match.

The Fijian Drau women plays Western Force at 4.35pm in the Super W semi-final, while the men play the Hurricanes at 7.05pm.

Zuriel Togiatama waves to the camera

PM Rabuka, a former national rep, says this is being done to drum up the support for our teams.

“We have allowed the civil servants today to take half the day off and support our rugby teams, either at the grounds or on television.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

This comes as teachers were earlier advised that they can leave school premises at 3pm.

If you are unable to attend the matches, bit games will screen live on FBC Sports.