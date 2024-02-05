Fiji faces shortage of Veterinarians

[ File Photo]

Fiji has only one registered veterinary officer out of the four positions available in the Ministry of Agriculture.

This was highlighted by Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu during the graduation ceremony for 25 para-vets.

Rayalu says out of the 100 trained para-vets in Fiji, the Ministry managed to retain 75 while 25 have left due to retirement, resignation or personal reasons.

The Minister says there is a continuous need for para-vet training as many have left the country for greener pastures.

Rayalu says livestock diseases and their potential transmission to humans pose significant threats to agriculture and public health.

He adds this is where para-veterinarians play a huge role in preventing and controlling disease outbreaks in our communities.



The Minister reiterates that empowering and upskilling the agriculture workforce plays a vital role in building the Ministry’s capacity to respond to the sector.

Rayalu added that the strength of the Ministry is the product of the knowledge and skills of each workforce, which is crucial in the field of agriculture, particularly for livestock and veterinary services.

He acknowledged the Animal Health and Production Division of the Ministry and the Secretariat of the Pacific Community for the development and running of the course.



He also thanked the European Union for funding the program as well as the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization for their technical and financial support.