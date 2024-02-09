Fiji establishes cybersecurity partnership

[File Photo]

Fiji and Australia are set to embark on a strategic collaboration in the realm of cybersecurity following the approval of a Memorandum of Understanding by the Cabinet.

This MOU comes under the Vuvale Partnership.

The government stresses the gravity of cybersecurity as a pervasive national concern that cuts across various domains.

Currently, the stewardship of information and communication technologies and online safety laws, including the Cybercrime Act 2021, falls under the purview of the Minister

Manoa Kamikamica who is responsible for Communications.

The initiative extends to relevant agencies with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration participating in capacity building and other cybersecurity-related endeavors.

This cybersecurity cooperation with Australia encompasses several key areas.

Firstly, it involves the development of a comprehensive Computer Emergency Response Team Study Report and the subsequent operationalization of the CERT.

It also aims to formulate a National Cybersecurity Strategy, fostering technical cooperation on cybersecurity concerning government infrastructure.

The partnership strives to advance regional priorities and common interests in both regional and international forums.

This entails sharing experiences and best practices, with a specific focus on addressing new and emerging technologies such as responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The MOU will be valid for five years.