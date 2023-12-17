Fiji embarks on groundbreaking digital healthcare initiative

In a move set to transform healthcare in Fiji, the Cabinet has given its approval for a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and the International Cooperation and Development Fund.

The MOU signifies a collaboration aimed at bolstering digital healthcare capabilities to address Community Non-Communicable Diseases and enhance the response to Covid-19.

This project is the first of its kind and will greatly assist the Ministry in obtaining real time data when engaging health care workers and community health workers at the community level.

Article continues after advertisement

This project will help build up the Ministry’s capability to facilitate community engagement in response to NCDs and Communicable Disease outbreaks.

Health care workers will be able to trace and carryout patient management through remote tracking and follow up of NCDs, Covid-19 and long-COVID cases in a timely manner.

The project funding is intended to run for a period of one year with a sustainable plan to be developed by the Project Team and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.