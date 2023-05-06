Fiji celebrates World Red Cross day

The Fiji Red Cross was the only organization allowed into the Fiji parliamentary complex during the May 2000 coup.

This was highlighted at the official celebration of the World Red Cross day today.

Fiji Law Society President, Wylie Clark says Red Cross has been part of the country’s most disastrous days bringing hope to communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“One organization that was trusted, to be the messenger and sign of hope and that was the Fiji Red Cross. I remember that line of red as crowd will open to allow people from the Fiji Red Cross into the parliament complex. They were the only people from outside in those days and that left a very indelible mark on me.”

Fiji Red Cross Society Director General, Ragigia Dawai says the celebration is all about acknowledging the volunteers and the work they do in serving our communities.

“That really speaks volume of the work we do, in the community and the work our volunteers do. This people are not paid and that slogan really speaks to them because what they do comes really from the heart and when you become a volunteer you have to have the heart to give. You have to have the heart of compassion.”

Fiji Red Cross has 16 branches around Fiji including Rabi and Rotuma with over 800 volunteers.

This year the celebration also marks their 50th anniversary with the theme – Everything we do comes from the heart and Inhumanity we serve.