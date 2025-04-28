Fiji and China join forces to transform TVET landscape

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

The government is launching discussions to enhance its Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector, focusing on improving skills for students, educators, and communities in rural and maritime areas.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro shared that the initiative is being supported through a collaboration with China’s Luban Workshop, which is known for its international vocational training programs.

Radrodro says the move comes as part of efforts to reshape Fiji’s TVET programs and provide more advanced teaching methods and equipment.

“Scholarship for students who wish to further their education through high-quality vocational training at the Tianjin Luban Workshop, as it will foster people-to-people culture exchange. It’s upskilling training at the Luban Workshop, bringing advanced teaching models and high-quality equipment for our vocational curriculum.”

Radrodro says as part of the upskilling initiative, the Luban Workshop will provide access to advanced teaching methodologies and high-quality equipment that can enhance the local vocational curriculum.

The TVET strategy also incorporates a village-based model focusing on craftsman skills and entrepreneurship, tailored to fit the local enterprise context.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in equipping Fijian students and teachers with the necessary skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape, ultimately aiming for tangible results that benefit both individuals and communities.

