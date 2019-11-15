Home

Fiji Airways to reduce Hong Kong flights

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 31, 2020 3:55 pm
Fiji Airways will be reducing few Hong Kong flights in February and March due to the decline in demand from the region as a result of the coronavirus alert and Mainland China travel restrictions.

This reduction in capacity represents about 35% of services to and from Hong Kong over this period.

The airline will continue to monitor the situation and further adjust schedules to and from Hong Kong if required.

Fiji Airways will re-book impacted guests on other scheduled services and will update them about the flight changes if booked directly with the airline.

Guests booked through travel agents and third parties are encouraged to contact their respective agents.

Presently, flight schedules to and from Singapore and Japan remain unchanged.

