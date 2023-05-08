Fiji Airways teams up with Spartan Race

Fiji Airways has teamed up with Spartan Race for the event that will be held later this year in Nadi.

Managing Director Spartan Race Chris Heverin says they are excited about the partnership as the airline will be able to also market Fiji as a destination.

Heverin says they expect around 3,000 participants with 2,000 from around the world all converging in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the event is held in 45 countries, and they have a million people who take part in the Spartan Race.

Spartan Race is the world’s toughest race with a series of obstacles of varying distance and difficulty ranging from 3 miles to marathon distances.

The event will be held in November.