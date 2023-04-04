Fiji Airways flying to Narita again

Fiji Airways is spreading its wings to Narita once again, opening up a world of adventure and possibilities for travellers.

With the pandemic slowly receding, the airline is now ready to soar to new heights and bring people back to the paradise that is Fiji.

In a momentous occasion, 250 passengers boarded the inaugural flight from Nadi International Airport, eagerly looking forward to experiencing the beauty of Japan.

The excitement was palpable, with families reuniting after two long years and tourism stakeholders on board, ready to market Fiji as the ultimate holiday destination.

With Narita now on the itinerary, Fiji Airways is set to take travellers on a journey of discovery, showcasing the stunning landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality that make Fiji a must-visit destination.