Fiji addresses voting stance

The Fiji Government has addressed its controversial vote against the United Nations Resolution titled “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples: Eradicating Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations.”

Initially, Fiji was the only country that voted against the resolution, which was discussed by the Special Committee on Decolonization, or C-24, in June 2024 and tabled recently at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly’s Fourth Committee on October 17, 2024.

In a statement, the government says through the C-24 and the Fourth Committee, Fiji aligns with the positions undertaken by the Pacific Islands Forum and the Melanesian Spearhead Group in its support for the annual resolution on decolonization entitled ‘Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.’

It says Fiji is one of two Pacific countries who are members of the Special Committee on Decolonization, or C-24, and has been a consistent voice in addressing the issue of decolonization.

On 15th October 2024, Fiji delivered at the plenary of the Fourth Committee the MSG joint statement reaffirming the Groups support, including its update on the regional processes on New Caledonia as consistent with the 53rd Pacific Island Forum (PIF) Leaders Meeting communique.

The new resolution presented at the Fourth Committee on October 17th expands the substance of the annual resolution to include sensitive issues that are beyond the mandate of the C-24 and the Fourth Committee and would benefit from a separate process in recognition of its significance.

The Fiji Government reiterates its support of the regional position of the Pacific Island Forum and the Melanesian Spearhead Group on decolonization and self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter.

It says the Fiji Permanent Mission in New York is working with the Secretariat to clarify this matter within its process, and this will be reflected in the committee’s report to the General Assembly for its’ consideration.