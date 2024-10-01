FICAC denies allegations of interference

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has denied allegations of interference of any sort by the current coalition government or any political parties for any of its cases being investigated or any ongoing cases.

FICAC released a statement days after former Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai alleged that there was interference.

In an interview with ABC Australia, Puleiwai had claimed that senior government members including ministers and deputy prime ministers interfered with investigations against them.

Puleiwai had also alleged that these ministers repeatedly contacted her to inquire whether complaints had been lodged against them which she views as inappropriate interference.

FICAC while referring to a statement issued on March 27th this year says that Puleiwai had stated that the interference was not from the current coalition government but rather from the former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

It says this is supported by the former AG’s complaint letter to the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere against Puleiwai.

In addressing the statement made by Puleiwai on Ministers directly contacting her on whether there were any complaints lodged against them, FICAC says that complainants and person of interest following up on their cases handled by the Commission does not necessarily mean that they are interfering with the processes at FICAC or their cases.

FICAC states that persons of interest have rights accorded to them under the constitution, including the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, so ministers contacting Puleiwai regarding their case does not necessarily mean they are interfering with the process.

FICAC reiterates that all complaints received are treated with high priority and due process is followed.

It further says that in the event an investigation cannot be completed within a required timeframe, the necessary submission is made to the Office of the Commissioner outlining the drawbacks and unforeseen circumstances faced during the course of the investigation and a request of extension is made.

Furthermore, there are some instances whereby the investigation is completed between 14 to 21 days while the Intelligence Based

Investigations such as a bribery case is completed within one to two days.

FICAC says the decision to charge is only made after the evidence is gathered and analyzed.