FDB to develop loan packages for the vulnerable

Chief Executive Saud Minam

The Fiji Development Bank will be looking into developing loan packages for the vulnerable population, which includes people with disabilities and retired individuals.

Chief Executive Saud Minam highlighted this while presenting the Bank’s 2020–2021 Annual Report to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs today.

Minam says they have been developing loan packages for women entrepreneurs, and are now looking at expanding them.

He says the FDB can design smaller loan packages in collaboration with the government.

“We will definitely look into it and see what the other segments that we can look into. The retirees, the other vulnerable communities of our society I think again I will look through the government pieces to see how we work hand in hand in terms of a little bit of grant. And providing support in terms of buying certain things.”

Minam says this is something they will look into in the future.