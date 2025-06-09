Families struggle to feed kids healthy meals

Malnutrition is a growing problem in Fiji. High costs and limited access to healthy food are major drivers.

This, according to UNICEF Pacific Nutrition Manager Penjani Kamudoni.

According to Kamudoni, many Fijian families cannot afford nutritious meals.

She adds they often feed their children whatever is available. Income and food prices shape diets more than personal choice.

“It’s important to note that the government has various social protection schemes—for example, the one targeting rural pregnant mothers which is a very good scheme. Such programs need to be scaled up and strengthened so that mothers, both during pregnancy and after giving birth, have an additional buffer of income to help them procure healthier food options.”

Kamudoni states aggressive marketing of cheap, processed foods high in salt and sugar makes the problem worse. She calls for stricter rules on food labeling.

In response, Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna pointed out that vegetable prices are rising due to off-season shortages, high demand and increased production costs.

“Vegetable prices are very much dependent on demand and supply. When demand is high and supply is low, prices will increase, and that cost is passed on to consumers.”

UNICEF states that government programs for pregnant mothers in rural areas help and support should continue through a child’s early years, up to age two to fight malnutrition effectively.

