Families of fallen firefighters get financial assistance

The National Fire Authority has distributed $70,000 in Term Life benefits to the families of firefighters who tragically passed away while on duty.

Each family has received a $10,000 benefit under the NFA’s policy to support the next of kin of fallen firefighters.

Recently, NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane presented a benefit to Sei Kalini Tarusila, the wife of Peceli Maisuva, a firefighter who passed away last month while serving at the Levuka Fire Station.

Article continues after advertisement

Sowane says the initiative is a token of appreciation for the dedication and bravery shown by firefighters, and a way to support their families during difficult times.

“We are immensely proud of the bravery and dedication shown by our firefighters every day. This policy is one way we can express our gratitude for their service and ensure that their families are supported in the difficult times following their loss.”

The NFA’s Term Life benefit was introduced in 2022 following the tragic death of a firefighter, with the aim of providing financial assistance to families who have lost loved ones.

In 2023, two firefighters lost their lives while serving with the NFA, and this year, four firefighters have passed away.