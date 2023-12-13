Empowering youths through Christmas program

A team from the International Youth Fellowship is visiting communities and creating awareness among young people this festive season.

IYF Co-Director Daniel Jang says they understand the social issues affecting youth in the country and they have come up with a Christmas Cantata Program.

Jang says as many youths are struggling with many problems, such as drugs, alcoholism, and teenage pregnancies, IYF believes that teaching young people the meaning of Christmas and its values can contribute to their character building.

“We bring the joy to you also to the youth people. I heard that in Fiji there are not enough activities for the children and also for the youth people. Also, through this program we can teach them and we can let them know what is the true meaning of what is Christmas”.

The IYF group will be visiting 12 different communities in the coming days.