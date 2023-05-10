Employment Minister to lead delegation to ILC

Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh

Fiji will be represented at the 111th International Labour Conference in June.

Cabinet yesterday approved Fiji’s delegation to the conference, which will be held in Geneva, Switzerland.

It says that Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh will lead the delegation.

He will be accompanied by Felix Anthony of the Fiji Trade Union Congress as the worker representative, Kameli Batiweti from the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation as the employer representative and government officials.

The annual conference brings together government, worker, and employer representatives from ILO member states.

The conference will take place from the 5th to 16th of June.