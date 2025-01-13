Emotional return for Naivalurua at Police HQ

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

It was a familiar environment for newly sworn-in Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, who made his first official visit to the Fiji Police Force Headquarters.

Naivalurua was at the helm of the Police Force as Commissioner from 2010 until 2013, and now he is the minister responsible for the force.

Naivalurua was welcomed by Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Raikaci.

DCP Raikaci said they were honored by the opportunity since being sworn in last Friday.



He added that this was a historic moment, as they now have their first-ever Minister for Policing.

Naivalurua expressed feeling emotional while walking into the office he once roamed as Commissioner of Police.

He said it was too early to say anything definitive but that he looked forward to collaborating further with the officers to win back the hearts of the people they serve.



The former Commissioner of Police reminded the FPF leadership not to worry too much about negative comments, which continue to emerge despite the good work being done.

Naivalurua emphasized his desire to improve the operational effectiveness of the Force with the resources currently available.



He urged the officers not to be deterred by criticisms and to prove everyone wrong through their actions, where results will be seen.