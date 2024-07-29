Eleven arrested following separate police operations

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Eleven individuals were arrested over the weekend for allegedly being in possession of illicit drugs, primarily methamphetamine, in a series of coordinated operations across Lami, Raiwaqa, Nausori, and Lautoka.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu, says the arrests were part of ongoing efforts to curb drug-related activities.

In Lami, a 23-year-old man was apprehended on Nasevou Road after police allegedly discovered zip-lock bags containing a white crystal-like substance, suspected to be methamphetamine.

Similarly, in Raiwaqa, a 19-year-old was arrested on Nailuva Road with a zip-lock bag containing a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

ACP Driu says a vehicle transporting three men and a woman was stopped and searched along Kings Road near Koronivia, whereby several clear zip-lock plastics containing white crystal-like substances believed to be methamphetamine and smoking apparatuses were seized.

In Lautoka, police officers arrested two men in Natabua after allegedly discovering several clear, sealed plastic bags containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine and close to $4,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug-related activities, was confiscated.

Further arrests in Lautoka included a 25-year-old woman in Lauwaki after she was allegedly found with a clear plastic bag containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana, and a 30-year-old man on Kadavu Street, allegedly found with a clear plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

A 49-year-old man was allegedly found with several sachets of dried leaves and clear plastics containing loose dried leaves, all believed to be marijuana, and more than $4,000 in cash believed to be from the proceeds of the crime in Vomo.