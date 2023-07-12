Electoral Commission appoints new members, holds first meeting

Electoral Commission members. [Source: Supplied]

The newly-appointed members of the Electoral Commission as well as Commissioner Ateca Ledua held their first official meeting today.

The new members include Nalini Singh, Reginald Jokhan, Ratu Inoke Dokonivalu Loganimoce and Nemani Mati.

The meeting was chaired by the Interim Chair Barbara Malimali.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting today focused on filling the vacant seats in Parliament.



Reginald Jokhan.

The Commission has resolved to appoint Sachida Nand to fill the first vacant seat and is currently undertaking background checks on the next candidate to fill the remaining seat.

Malimali says she is happy with the decisions made today and the fact that the EC is, at the moment, gender-balanced and made up of members from diverse backgrounds, experiences and shared values in good governance.

The interim chair further states that the EC has decided on sitting dates and looks forward to their induction workshop and dealing with the outstanding matters.