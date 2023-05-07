Eight arrested for drunk driving

[Source: Plattner Verderame]

Police have arrested eight drivers for drink and drive from 6am yesterday until six this morning.

However, the Force says speeding has topped their Traffic Infringement Bookings.

A total of 198 drivers have been booked for speeding in the last 24 hours.

Police are warning that when drivers continue to speed or drive under the influence of alcohol, it increases the chances of getting into an accident.

The Force says these drivers are selfishly putting the lives of other road users at risk.