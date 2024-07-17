International Conservation Fiji continues its long-term commitment to protecting the Lau Islands’ natural resources through enhancing traditional governance and effective management of natural resources.

ICF Fiji Director, Mere Lakeba stresses the significance of securing funding and mobilizing resources that will help execute and produce the expected outcomes.

She says Fiji has received $1.8 million to facilitate and deliver the project over a four-year period.

Article continues after advertisement

“Budget partners are a critical part of this component. As you can see, we have $150,000 that is allocated to support the operations of the Lau Provincial Office. There are a couple of other budget resourcing components that are required to be delivered.”

Lakeba adds this initiative aims to build a comprehensive knowledge base for effective natural resource management.

She reiterates that the journey accumulated over the years with the Lau Seascape culminates today in the mobilization of island-based conservation representatives or Mata ni Yaubula.

Lakeba believes that these representatives will act as hands and feet on each island, driving the Lau Seascape Initiative forward.

A memorandum of understanding that was signed yesterday by International Conservation Fiji and the Bose Vanua o Lau through the Lau Provincial Council will help further the work of the Lau Sea Scape initiative.