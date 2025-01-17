TSLS bond monitoring system enhanced

Scholarship students who have not fulfilled their bond requirements will no longer be allowed to make repayments from overseas, says Tertiary Loans and Scholarships Service chief executive officer Dr Hasmukh Lal.

At a media briefing today, he also said any defaulting students will have their names added to an immigration watch list, and they will be barred from leaving the country until their outstanding bond is cleared.

Dr Lal said the TSLS will now strictly monitor the bond system to ensure that graduates who receive scholarships fulfil their obligations and contribute their skills to Fiji’s workforce.

Dr Lal added that significant changes have also been made to the overseas scholarship bond policy.



TSLS Chief Executive, Dr Hasmukh Lal

He said this has been increased from 1.5 times the duration of study to 2.5 times, reflecting the rising costs associated with sending students abroad for specialized programs not offered by local universities.

Dr Lal said the policy change aimed to ensure that graduates contributed their skills to Fiji’s workforce, addressing the country’s critical skills shortages.

He said programs not found locally, such as specialized medical or technical qualifications, were often pursued in countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Dr Lal said while a local degree program typically costs around $35,000 for three years, sending a student abroad for a similar program costs the government approximately $350,000.

The TSLS CEO said this disparity in cost prompted the increase in bond duration to ensure that taxpayers received a return on their investment in these highly specialized fields.

“So if somebody is defaulting or not trying to serve the bond they have to reimburse the apportioned amount that we’ve invested against the service they have provided and then based on that amount we also apply the penalty. So the more they save the lesser penalty they have to pay. So the minimum penalty now is 10% and 10% has always been there when National Topper’s scheme was there in terms of the penalty.”

Dr Lal added that in addition to the changes to the bond service period, the government has also introduced a new system to track the employment status of scholarship recipients.

Under the updated regulations, graduates are now legally required to provide their employment information to TSLS within six months of gaining employment or self-employment.

This new system aims to ensure that scholarship recipients fulfil their bond obligations and contribute to Fiji’s workforce as intended.