FNU to strengthen collaboration strategy

Vice Chancellor of the Fiji National University Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba

The recently appointed Vice Chancellor of the Fiji National University perceives a deficiency in the accessibility of scholarships.

Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba emphasized the issue during her welcome ceremony address, shedding light on the underlying factors contributing to the problems faced within the university.

She also discloses four factors that she believes are connected to the deep-rooted social gaps that need to be addressed including poverty, climate change impact, racial injustice and gender inequality.

Professor Nabobo-Baba has advocated for inclusivity, urging stakeholders to guarantee a fair distribution of scholarships.

“Without understanding scholarship, we cannot help our people. This is where I urged all of you to become the new vice chancellor. We have to fight for better access for all of us. Because I have been talking to anybody who needs to understand more options for scholarships.”

Meanwhile, the chair of the FNU Council is confident that the new vice chancellor will increase the regional and global collaboration of the university, which is committed to the provision of technical and vocational education and training in TVET and higher education to our local and international students.

The new vice chancellor is also pushing for staff to further their studies if they are able to, and she is pushing for a more cohesive environment for students and staff.