Fiji Year 13 exam records 86% pass rate

The provisional results for the Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination have been released, with the Ministry of Education reporting an 86 percent pass rate this year.

There is a slight decrease in the pass rate compared to last year when the Ministry recorded a 91 percent pass.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro congratulated schools that have improved their overall results.

He also acknowledges the achievements of two government schools for significantly improving their Year 13 outcomes.

Adi Cakobau School in Sawani improved its results from 97 percent to 98 percent, while Vunisea Secondary School in Kadavu improved from 83 percent to 97 percent.

The provisional results can be accessed through the link www.examresults.gov.fj. Year 13 students can use their Examination Code Number and personal credentials to view their results.

For students without internet access, results are available from their respective schools or District Education Offices.

Radrodro states that students wishing to apply for a recount or remark can submit applications at the Examinations and Assessment Office or their nearest District Education Office. The 30-day provisional period allows time for these applications.

He adds that students applying for scholarships and loans through the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service can upload their results onto their accounts.

Radrodro encourages parents and guardians to engage in open conversations with their children about their results, emphasizing the importance of support as students consider their next steps—whether pursuing higher education, vocational training, or entering the workforce.

He highlights the need for students to continue their educational journey in schools or tertiary institutes to remain focused on their academic goals and perform to the best of their abilities.