News

EC sits to discuss FijiFirst appeal

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected]

August 16, 2024 5:01 pm

Independent MP Alvick Maharaj [left] and Barbara Malimali

The Electoral Commission of Fiji set today in its quasi-judicial capacity to hear the appeal of Independent MP Alvick Maharaj against the decision of the Registrar of Political Parties to deregister FijiFirst on the 1st of last month.

Commission Chair, Barbara Malimali says they are pleased that the process is now underway.

Malimali says they look forward to publishing their decision at the conclusion.

Article continues after advertisement

Malimali stresses that will not comment further on the matter.

FijiFirst was deregistered last month in accordance with Section 12 (4) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act, 2013.

FijiFirst was notified to amend its Constitution to include provisions required under schedule two of the Act, but it failed to do so.

Fiji records over 550 new HIV cases and 13 deaths

Prasad hails record $3.1B revenue collection

EC sits to discuss FijiFirst appeal

Review of housing policy is a priority: Nalumisa

E-cigarette addiction a major worry

ICAO officially opens office in Nadi

India reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Fiji

Singh urges employers to comply with new NMW rate

LTA enforces wheel tax amnesty

Fiji aims to enhance port capabilities

FCS enhances efforts to combat prison drug trafficking

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: Indian medics call for nationwide shutdown

Clear pathway for young rugby talent

Byrne confident with strategy

Backline adjustment for Babasiga Lions

Ed Sheeran buys minority stake in hometown club Ipswich

Kaley Cuoco is engaged to ‘Ozark’ star Tom Pelphrey

WHO confirms first mpox case outside Africa

Nana Patekar, Mehul Kumar reunite for Tirangaa

Final stages begin for municipal elections

Gaza ceasefire talks extended amid rising death toll

Taylor Swift resumes Eras tour after Vienna Terror plot foiled

Government forges ahead to ban pornography

Nasinu Festival sets goals

Drua academy to host combine camp

Vabea people ready to install paramount chief

Rasorewa’s family celebrates achievement

SCC focuses on maintaining the existing infrastructure

Rugby town to host showdown

Kim and Putin pledge stronger ties on Korean Liberation day

New training kits for Macuata Rugby Union

Jimmy Kimmel reveals why he's not hosting the next Oscars

Record breaking $3b revenue collected by FRCS

Trump tackles Harris' economic record at rambling press conference

Two doctors among five charged in 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death

Vabea Village loses five meters of sea frontage

Rabuka discusses cooperation with Yunnan Governor

Four facing fraud charges to appear in Labasa Court

Alia Bhatt urges workplace safety for women

US backs Australia's, UK’s export controls in AUKUS

Harish Sharma's memoir launched

Minister witnesses wedding ceremony in Moala Island

US wants 'El Mayo' tried in Brooklyn

Four teams, one dream

Alarming development on HIV

2024-2025 HSBC Sevens Series: key dates revealed

Biden, Harris celebrate medicare drug price cuts

Akshay Kumar has a rocking cameo in Stree 2

Government maintains position on USP saga

Health Ministry prepares for mpox outbreak

Fans to come out in numbers

ADB highlights Fiji's resilient economic recovery

Street youth crisis deepens

Ikanivere grateful for veteran support ahead of PNC

Pasifika Communications announces plans for expansion

WHO confirms first case of mpox outside of Africa

More graduates to enter workforce

United unprepared for opener says Ten Hag

Indian rape and murder case shows doctors vulnerability

India declines to host women's T20 World Cup

MSME support boosted with $120m allocation

Pochettino agrees to become U.S. men's coach

Seatbelt safety reinforced through joint operation

Radrodro to convene high-level meeting on USP

Fijian economy to grow by 3.4 percent: Sen

Foreign yacht movement a concern

Lami out for another historic win

Philippines poverty rate at 15.5% in 2023

Minister announces new program on Lau

Byrne confident in preparation ahead of PNC

Uru to debut for Wallabies

Suspended DPP awaits disclosures

Fulton College signs MOU with businesses

Fernandes signs Man Utd extension until 2027

De Minaur ready for US Open after Injury

Miss Universe Fiji names Top 10 Finalists

J&J nearing talc settlement disclosure, sources say

USP Fiji-based staff to decide soon

Fee-free personal property securities registry

Minister urges youths to leverage digital skills

Acting legend Gena Rowlands, Star of Cassavetes films, dies

Tabuya saddened by lack of protection for children

Tinashe’s new album ‘Quantum Baby’ offers more than just 'Nasty'

Kuruvoli banks on Cuvu College

High level political exchanges strengthen ties

$90,000 funding for Labasa fish market

Byrne calls for improved fitness and smarter decisions from players

Trump loses third bid for judge to step aside in hush money case

Bus fare adjustments to enhance services: Abraham

Players selected for Drua Academy

Sun Insurance lists on SPX

Flynn highlights joint operations

Minnie Driver plays Queen Elizabeth right on time

Hamas to skip Gaza Truce talks

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promo delayed

Fiji and China collaborate on Chinese language education

Australia donates $100,000 in tools

Mbappe scores on debut as Real beat Atalanta 2-0 in Super Cup

Blind quits Dutch national team after 108 caps

WAF warns Suva of possible water disruptions

Judge rules UCLA must ensure Jewish students' campus access

Delhi HC sets final hearing for Fernandez's plea

Elderly couple found dead in Labasa

WHO declares Mpox global health emergency

Thai court dismisses PM Srettha Thavisin

Ed Sheeran signs autographs in hot sauce

Help find missing teens

Vasu calls for unity in combating drug crisis

Reynolds reflects on father's Parkinson's battle

Five men escape serious injury in head-on truck collision

Flying Fijians rely on new talent

Israel publishes plan for new West Bank settlement

FCCC chief explains new bus fare

Ratu Navula hopeful to reinstate lost glory

USP open to discussions

REALB warns of crime proceeds

Baby Bula Boys to tour Europe

Radrodro engages villagers on key issues during official tour

U.S. navy's new missile could shift balance in South China sea

3.6km dredging works for Ba River

Fiji and Peace Corps strengthen ties

Sudan peace talks begin without key parties

FICAC launches anti-bribery campaign

Rowling, Musk named in cyberbullying lawsuit

IEPA to boost trade and export opportunities with EU

Mental Health Act to be reviewed

FRU reinstated in World Rugby Council

FCCC chief explains new bus fare

$23m to be spent on student bus fare subsidy

AUSPS records favourable turnout

Ministry intensifies efforts to rehabilitate children

Closed session for Sigatoka couple murder trial

Byrne optimistic despite six-day prep

Shah Rukh Khan acquires Devdas rights at Locarno film festival 2024

Marist expo aims to pave careers

ACS reflects on potential showdown with Dawasamu

US approves $20B weapons sale to Israel amid Middle East tensions

Marist backs Nasinu Secondary

Paramount Global to lay off 15% of U.S. workforce and close TV studio

Family, friends of Actor Johnny Wactor demand justice

Narayan calls for development and support

Rugby referees partake in certificate three course

Janet Jackson reveals family ties to Stevie Wonder, Tracy Chapman, and Samuel Jackson

Minister emphasizes on parental involvement

SRIF concerned over sugarcane field fires

Horrific accident in Sigatoka

Rabuku is back at ODPP

Japan PM Kishida to resign in September

Woman charged for alleged financial deception

Grant Ellis is the new ‘Bachelor’

Shaw to miss Man United's Premier League opener

Canadian immigration minister says temporary worker program needs reform

Rabuka visits Malipo to learn from China’s success

Govind Park redevelopment enters second stage

QVS wary of Ratu Navula

Natabua ready to stamp final spot

No driver to be spared says Ro Filipe

Exhibitors angry over Stree 2, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein’s three-way clash

We are back on track: Singh

Fiji to contest for Oceania Cup

Biden calls Ukraine incursion 'a real dilemma for Putin'

Starbucks taps Chipotle's Niccol as CEO in surprise move

Stokes out for summer, Pope to captain

Ancelotti tight-lipped on Mbappe's Super Cup role

More than 1,000 arrested following UK riots

Business training crucial for iTaukei resource owners

Fiji's climate leadership sets example for regional and global practices

Fighter premieres on Star Gold this Independence Day

Farmers warned against planting unapproved cane varieties

Intel sells stake in chip designer Arm Holdings

New format for 2027 Men’s RWC

Sayed-Khaiyum’s bail variation application withdrawn

Police seize meth and marijuana, three arrested

Lawyer claims plot against Taylor Swift concerts is overblown

Woman to front court for alleged scam

PNG gang leader Arrested; Police hunt accomplices

Cabinet approves reinstatement of school chaplain

MOU to enhance trade relations with China

Alyssa Milano to debut on broadway in 'Chicago' this fall

Only Gaza ceasefire will delay retaliation

Google launches enhanced Pixel phones in bid to leverage AI tech

Sweden drops probe into Eurovision contestant Joost Klein

Putin tells Abbas of 'great pain' at Palestinian plight

Rambling Trump, Musk interview marred by tech issues

LTA to implement stricter drug testing protocols for PSV licenses

Drua Academy targets talent development

Gospel ready to create another history

AUSPS to vote on strike

Baby Pearls awaits overseas-based players

Drug rehab centers needed: Naisele

Child obesity a worry for MOH

Captain Weir watching Canadians closely ahead of home Presidents Cup

Urgent need for more enforcement officers in Suva CBD

Fiji Cricket presents iTautau

Government to fully subsidize increased student fares

Fiji reaffirms commitment to youth development

Ministry promotes local products

Renu Chand retires from KPMG Fiji

Family of mum who died saving baby in Bondi attack speaks

Unit enhances collaboration for child welfare