Early warning system dialogue crucial

Early warning systems are not just about saving lives but also about building resilience, protecting livelihoods, and safeguarding our communities.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, Isoa Talemaibua, during the final Green Climate Fund Early Warnings for All Validation Workshop in Suva this morning.

Talemaibua says that dialogue such as this reflects the stakeholders’ collective commitment to strengthening disaster risk management and ensuring that individuals in the region are protected by comprehensive, timely, and accessible early warning systems.

“The success of this proposal depends on the strength of our collaborations. Together we can ensure that our communities are better prepared, better informed, and more resilient in the face of the growing impacts of climate change.”

Talemaibua states that the proposal from this workshop seeks to align with the Early Warning for All initiative launched under the United Nations Framework, which calls for every person on the planet to be protected by early warning systems by 2027.

He adds that the workshop will hopefully produce valuable insights and solidify a strong proposal that will ultimately secure the resources needed to bring our vision of early warnings for all from the Green Climate Fund.