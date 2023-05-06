Hurricanes fall to strong sailing Drua in Suva

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has recorded its third win on home soil in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific and it was once again super sub, Kemu Valetini who slotted the winning penalty.

The Drua defeated the Hurricanes 27-24 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Valetini who had kicked the winning penalty in the win against the Crusaders earlier in the season, once again was the go to man.

First levelling the scores with a penalty kick before getting the winning kick.

The Drua made their intention known early in the running the ball from inside their half after a minute.

The game, according to coach Mick Byrne, was an exciting one.

“Yeah it is a rollercoaster, you have your thrills and your spills and at the end of the day most people I know get off a rollercoaster and that was awesome, so yeah that’s what it was, it was awesome.”

Frank Lomani missed a penalty after two minutes as the Hurricanes struggled in the first quarter.

The home side kept Ardie Savea’s team under pressure from the first whistle with some impressive carries by winger Taniela Rakuro.

Savea says the Drua home support is on another level.

“We knew the atmosphere of the people of Fiji will get behind the Drua, you know when there was noise the Drua grew another leg. Great experience but not so great experience.”

Rakuro evaded the experienced Julian Savea with ease on a number of occasions and he managed to crash for the first try after reaching out when pulled a meter short.

Impressive flanker Kitione Salawa was injured in the 25th minute and replaced by Meli Derenalagi.

In a rare attacking opportunity in the Drua’s 22, the Canes scored an unconverted try to Julian Savea.

However, the Hurricanes lost Isaia Walker-Leawere close to halftime to the sin bin for repeated infringements.

The Drua could’ve extended their lead on the stroke of halftime but Lomani dropped the ball while reaching out for the try line.

It was a dream start in the second spell for the visitors when Savea scored his second which came off the back of a Drua error.

Trailing 7-10, the Drua had their noses in front when Rakuro sneaked in the corner from a scrum set piece with Iosefo Masi setting up the try.

The Hurricanes got another try minutes later which the thousands in attendance didn’t agree with and the visitors led 17-14 with 30 minutes left.

Ardie Savea marshaled his men before they scored again but from the restart the Drua got to work and Peni Matawalu made a little break before linking up with Tevita Ikanivere who delivered the final pass to Derenalagi to score their third try.

Play was halted for about 10 minutes Selesitino Ravutaumada needed some medical attention.

Minutes later Ravutaumada joined his teammates on the bench.

Basic mistakes in the last 20 minutes from the Drua affected their attacking momentum.

With five minutes from full-time Valetini slotted a penalty to lock the game up 24-all.

Less than two minutes later Valetini struck another penalty for a 27-24 lead which brought the fans to their feet.