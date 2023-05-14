Drones a good alternative for food delivery: Minam

Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Saud Minam

Drones can be an effective and efficient mode of delivery for an online food delivery service.

This was highlighted by Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Saud Minam while speaking at the launch of Cyber Food Fiji’s revamped app.

He says they will be approaching the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other development partners to look at this alternative.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you go to some of the Asian countries now, they’re delivering food through drones. So I’m more than happy to have a conversation with whoever we need to see if we can drive that piece as well. So at any given time of the day, you can use the drone services. We don’t need to wait for a taxi, a car, or a motorcycle to come in. It will be a tough ask, but we can always go for that.”

Minam says there is a growing demand for online food deliveries, and innovative methods such as drones will ease the way of doing business.

He says people are now moving towards digitalization, and people will take advantage of such convenient services even more.