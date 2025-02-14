DPP surprised by acting appointment

Acting DPP, Nancy Tikoisuva (left), Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde [File Photo]

Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde says he is surprised to learn through media reports that Nancy Tikoisuva has been appointed to act as DPP during his leave of absence.

He says the Judicial Services Commission ignored his delegated authority and without the the courtesy of first informing him has appointed Tikoisuva as acting DPP, some he does not regard as suitable.

Pryde says he had advised the JSC that he is delegating his authority under the Constitution to Assistant DPP Pauline Madanavosa.

He adds that throughout the past week, he was in regular contact with Madanavosa and was satisfied that the ODPP was functioning normally.

He states that it was necessary for him to delegate his authority to Madanavosa since the Chief Registrar, Tomasi Bainivalu, had informed him by letter previously that the Deputy DPP John Rabuku will oversee the operations of the ODPP during his leave.

Pryde says this was not possible however since three Supreme Court judges had earlier ruled that John Rabuku was ineligible under the Constitution to run the ODPP.

Pryde states that the decision to appoint Nancy as acting during his leave makes no sense and has caused further disruption to the smooth running of the ODPP.

He adds that today, he sent a letter to the JSC responding fully to the second set of complaints by Tikoisuva since his exoneration in the hope that the JSC will see the urgency of responding quickly and finally determine that the continual succession of complaints to the JSC should come to an end.

Pryde is reiterating his my contention that these multiple complaints are misconceived, baseless, and trivial coming as they are directly after the Tribunal exonerated him and when the JSC had been in possession of my personal file for 21 months.

He is again questioning why this second set of complaints are only now being brought up.

Pryde claims complaints have been brought with malicious intent in order to frustrate his return to the ODPP.

He is urging the JSC to do the right thing and dismiss the complaints and allow him to resume duties without further interruption or interference.

