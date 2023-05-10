Diversification critical for coconut industry

[Source: File]

Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu is urging coconut millers to embrace innovation and diversification in order to propel the industry to new heights.

Speaking at a talanoa session with the Fiji Coconut Millers Ltd, Rayalu says with the introduction of new products the industry will be able to compete in the market.

“This is normal for any company, in Order to grow, you must diversify. I think diversification is the key for a company as such. If we remain driven by copra processing, I don’t think they will be able to compete with the other players in the industry.”

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Coconut Millers has already expanded beyond traditional coconut oil, having introduced virgin oil in 2016 and is working on producing coconut cooking oil since 2020.