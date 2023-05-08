Delays in land processing application a concern

The delays in the processing of land applications for the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is a concern.

This was revealed by the Minister responsible Filimoni Vosarogo who says that a lot of people are raising concerns on the time consumed in terms of procedure of applications whether it be application for land or application for consent or land agreements.

Vosarogo says the Ministry is working out ways to help address it.

“It just takes time, its takes too much time, so part of the plan is to get to the review committee to start suggesting ways in which we can improve on the time of our deliverables. We are already on our way there, just trying to identify bits and pieces of the process that we use to have before that we could bridge in terms of time and so we should be able to have people who have applied for land or have applied for consent have timely return on their applications.”

Vosarogo says this issue has been affecting many people that being served under the Ministry as some applications even take years for Ministry staff to process.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources looks after the processing of all State Land.